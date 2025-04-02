Iván Herrera becomes first Cardinals catcher with 3-homer game in win over Angels View Photo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — When Iván Herrera was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals out of Panama, he was excited to join an organization that featured one of his idols, Yadier Molina.

On Wednesday, Herrera accomplished something that Molina, Hall of Famer Ted Simmons or any other catcher in the Cardinals’ 123-year history hadn’t done, hitting three homers in St. Louis’ 12-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

“In sports, I think this is the best moment of my career,” Herrera said. “I’ve never hit three home runs in my career. Just doing it here in the big leagues to get us tied, to keep us going, it’s a feeling I can’t share right now.”

Herrera hit a solo homer in the fourth inning off Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi. He took Kikuchi deep again in the sixth, a two-run shot that gave the Cardinals a 3-1 lead.

Herrera then made history in the eighth when he hit a 2-0 pitch from Brock Burke 425 feet into the third deck of the left-field stands for a three-run homer. He finished 3 for 4 with a walk and six RBIs.

“It’s amazing doing something that’s never been done before,” Herrera said. “Growing up, I didn’t have any money or anything. Being able to accomplish these things, it means a lot for me, for my family, for my country. We don’t have that many people in the big leagues, but the people that get there do good things, so I’m just trying to keep it that way.”

The 24-year-old is the fifth-youngest catcher in major league history to hit three homers in a game, and his 12 total bases broke the franchise record for a catcher of 10 that was last achieved by teammate Willson Contreras in 2024.

“That’s amazing,” Contreras said. “I think when you hit three homers in a game for the first time for a team, and, also, you help the team to win, I think it’s the most important thing.”

Herrera has not played a full season in the majors since making his debut on May 25, 2022, a week before his 22nd birthday. He’s the Cardinals’ regular catcher this season after the team moved Contreras to first base.

“He’s a confident kid, regardless of how it’s going,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “He’s hit his whole career, and he’s doing it against some of the best here. No one knows what that ceiling looks like, but it’s high.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press