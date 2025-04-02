Angels visit the Cardinals on 4-game road win streak

Los Angeles Angels (4-1) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (3-2)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, five strikeouts); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -149, Angels +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels hit the road against the St. Louis Cardinals looking to extend a four-game road winning streak.

St. Louis had an 83-79 record overall and a 44-37 record in home games last season. The Cardinals pitching staff had a collective 4.05 ERA while averaging 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2024 season.

Los Angeles had a 63-99 record overall and a 31-50 record on the road last season. The Angels averaged 7.6 hits per game last season while batting a collective .229 and slugging .369.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Zack Thompson: 15-Day IL (lat)

Angels: Zachary Neto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed ), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press