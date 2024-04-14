Rays and Giants square off with series tied 1-1

San Francisco Giants (6-9, fourth in the NL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (8-7, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Blake Snell (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, five strikeouts); Rays: Shawn Armstrong (0-1, 5.68 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -127, Rays +107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays and San Francisco Giants play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Tampa Bay has a 4-5 record at home and an 8-7 record overall. The Rays have gone 5-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Francisco has a 6-9 record overall and a 3-6 record in road games. The Giants have a 3-7 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with five extra base hits (a double and four home runs). Jose Caballero is 10-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Michael Conforto leads the Giants with a .302 batting average, and has five doubles, three home runs, five walks and 12 RBI. Patrick Bailey is 11-for-33 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Giants: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Rays: Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Giants: Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Hjelle: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press