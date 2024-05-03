Braves acquire RHP Jimmy Herget from Angels for cash

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired right-handed reliever Jimmy Herget from the Los Angeles Angels for cash.

Herget was recently designated for assignment by the Angels after pitching this season at Triple-A Salt Lake. The trade was completed Thursday and the 30-year-old pitcher was assigned to the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate at Gwinnett.

Herget had his best season for the Angels in 2022, making 49 appearances with a 2.48 ERA and nine saves over 69 innings. Last season, he went 2-4 with a 4.66 ERA in 29 games.

Herget hasn’t pitching in the majors this season. He was 1-2 with 3.97 ERA in 10 appearances for Salt Lake.

The trade is essentially a depth move by the Braves, giving them an additional reliever at Triple-A with big league experience. Herget, who was added to the 40-man roster, also has pitched for Cincinnati and Texas.

