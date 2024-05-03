Giants visit the Phillies to start 4-game series

San Francisco Giants (15-17, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (21-11, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jordan Hicks (2-0, 1.59 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (4-1, 3.20 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -153, Giants +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies begin a four-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

Philadelphia is 21-11 overall and 10-6 at home. The Phillies have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .414.

San Francisco is 15-17 overall and 6-10 in road games. Giants hitters have a collective .370 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has 12 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 14-for-45 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Matt Chapman has seven doubles and four home runs for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 10-for-25 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .272 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Giants: 5-5, .208 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (adductor), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press