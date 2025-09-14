Clear
Toronto ties 1-1 with Revolution but is eliminated from playoff contention

By AP News

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Luca Langoni scored for Toronto FC in the 90th minute of a 1-1 tie with the New England Revolution on Saturday night.

Toronto (5-13-11) was eliminated from MLS Cup playoff contention.

Langoni stopped a clearance attempt at the top of the penalty box and then flicked a shot that deflected off defender Sigurd Rosted into the net to cap the scoring.

Luka Gavran stopped three shots for Toronto.

Theo Corbeanu, on the counter-attack, slipped a shot from the right side of the area inside the back post to give the Revolution a 1-0 lead in the 75th minute.

Matt Turner had four saves for New England (8-14-8).

