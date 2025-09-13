Argentina, France and Germany advance to the Davis Cup Final 8

GRONINGEN, Netherlands (AP) — Argentina and France joined Germany in qualifying for the Davis Cup Final 8 on Saturday with wins over the Netherlands, Croatia and Japan, respectively.

Germany didn’t need Alexander Zverev as Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz booked their team’s place in Bologna, Italy with a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over Japanese pair Yosuke Watanuki and Takeru Yuzuki for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the second qualifying round.

Germany became the first team to join host Italy in the final round in November.

Later, Andres Molteni and Horacio Zeballos won five straight games for a 6-3, 7-5 win over the Netherlands’ Sander Arends and Botic van de Zandschulp to put Argentina through against last year’s runner-up.

Corentin Moutet got his second singles win in as many days to send France through 3-1 with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Marin Cilic.

Also, Denmark was leading against Spain 2-0, Belgium was 2-0 up against Australia, and the United States was drawing 1-1 with the Czech Republic in Delray Beach, Florida. ___

