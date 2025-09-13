New Zealand beats first-timer South Africa to reach Women’s Rugby World Cup semifinals View Photo

New Zealand absorbed its most physical test at the Women’s Rugby World Cup and overran South Africa 46-17 to reach the semifinals in Exeter on Saturday.

South Africa made no secret of its simple game plan for its first-ever quarterfinal — it was coming hard and direct. And by halftime it was an impressive 10-10 with the six-time world champion Black Ferns, who haven’t lost a knockout match in 27 years.

But New Zealand showed its class in the new half; scoring within 37 seconds and rolling home with ultimately a convincing victory by eight tries to three.

“They threw in some awesome innovation and put us under some pressure,” Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting said, “but that’s a good thing for us at this point in the tournament.”

They will face Canada or Australia in the semifinals next week.

New Zealand’s kick chase, crisp handling and turnover skills overwhelmed the bruising Springbok Women.

No. 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker was the player of the match, three weeks after she was carried from the field in tears with a serious-looking ankle injury, and Braxton Sorensen-McGee, the Black Ferns’ youngest player at 18, extended her tournament lead in tries (eight) and points (52).

The first half was the South Africans’ best half in their history. They destroyed New Zealand in the first scrum and showed off a 15-women lineout drive. But it took 20 minutes of huffing and puffing to blow down the New Zealanders’ door through prop Babalwa Latsha, the former captain who played professionally in Spain and England.

That inability to be more clinical was exposed when New Zealand struck twice quickly.

Scrumhalf Maia Joseph’s chargedown led to a try by Theresa Setefano, then a kick-chase forced a five-meter scrum and Sorensen-McGee finished a three-on-two untouched.

Just before halftime, South Africa showed novelty again. Scrumhalf Nadine Roos made the catch in a 13-women lineout 30 meters out, then they carried for 16 phases for inside center Aphiwe Ngwevu to crash through and tie the score.

“Every time you raise the bar they can go higher,” Bok coach Swys de Bruin said. “It’s amazing what they can do. In 2022 we couldn’t win a (World Cup) game. Now we get a chance in a quarterfinal and score three tries. A giant has awoken for women in South African rugby.”

Van Rensburg walked off with a thumb up but the promise of a second forward pack of bruisers from a 7-1 bench was blunted by New Zealand’s tougher defense and ritzy backs.

The Black Ferns scored in the first minute after Stacey Waaka regained the kickoff and fullback Renee Holmes swept in.

From there New Zealand put on a show, scoring the next three tries from its 22.

Turnovers by lock Maiakawanakaulani Roos led to second tries by Sorensen-McGee and Holmes, and Olsen-Baker got a double. The last try was by Katelyn Vaha’akolo, playing after the tournament-ending injury to South Africa-born Amy du Plessis.

Bok replacement back Lerato Makua scored their third try and 40-year-old captain Nolusindiso Booi greeted the final whistle and the end of her 15-year career with tears and joy.

“(This quarterfinal) was something we had never tasted,” Booi said. “The taste was good.”

By FOSTER NIUMATA

Associated Press