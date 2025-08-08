Conway’s first test century in over 2 years boosts New Zealand’s lead over Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — Devon Conway overcame his patchy form in test cricket with his first hundred in over two years as New Zealand eyed an imposing lead against Zimbabwe in the second test on Friday.

Conway moved to a flawless 140 not out and Henry Nicholls was unbeaten on 41 at lunch on Day 2 with New Zealand cruising along to 306-2 for an overall lead of 181 runs.

Zimbabwe tried six bowlers in the session but only Vincent Masekesa (1-45) got success when the leg-spinner dismissed nightwatcher Jacob Duffy for 36.

Resuming on 174-1 with a 49-run lead, New Zealand had another productive session of 132-1 as Conway led the charge with his fifth test century.

He showed plenty of aggression against the fast bowlers and smashed Tanaka Chivanga through point boundary off the first ball of the day.

Conway then reached his century off 143 balls when he drove Blessing Muzarabani through mid-off for his 13th boundary of the innings, raising both arms to celebrate his much-awaited hundred in the longest format.

Conway’s last test hundred came against Pakistan at Karachi in Jan. 2023. Since then the left-hander had played 16 test matches without a century.

Zimbabwe resorted to its spinners in the latter half of the first session in order to keep the fast bowlers fresh for the second new ball but only Masekesa could bring the home team success.

Masekesa struck off his second ball but not before debutant Duffy had frustrated Zimbabwe by raising a 73-run stand with Conway. Brian Bennett held onto a spectacular catch to his right at short mid-wicket as Duffy tried to pull the short delivery.

Zimbabwe lost the first test by nine wickets inside three days and its batting order once again crumbled for 125 on Day 1 against a new crop of New Zealand fast bowlers with Matt Henry and debutant Zakary Foulkes sharing nine wickets between them.

The two-match series is not part of the World Test Championship.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket