Stokes runs out Pant as India reaches lunch at 248-4 in 3rd test against England

LONDON (AP) — Rishabh Pant was run out by England captain Ben Stokes off the last ball before lunch to spoil an otherwise perfect morning session by India on Day 3 of the third test at Lord’s on Saturday.

Pant (74) was trying to pinch a quick single off Shoaib Bashir to get fellow batter Lokesh Rahul, who was on 98, on strike so he could try to get to his century before the break.

Stokes was alert, however, and hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end and bring to a close a 141-run stand for the fourth wicket.

India went to lunch on 248-4, having resumed on 145-3, and trailing by 139 runs. The test at the home of cricket is well poised, as is the five-match series at 1-1.

