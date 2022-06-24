Henson, Nathan

Nathan was born 2nd generation Tuolumne County to Boyd and Patrice, followed by his two siblings, Brian and Bridget. He skateboarded into his childhood activities and grew up 4-wheeling in jeeps in the 4 Wheel Drive Club, Mud Sweat and Gears, going on the Argo, and singing songs about it. He always looked forward to the annual family trips to Pismo, racing three-wheelers, Jeeps, running through the ocean, and sitting around the campfire telling stories and singing songs, which was a loved tradition and favorite during vacations.

He also played baseball and football with his brother Brian, and cousin Markie. They were constantly pushing each other to be better than their best. This competitive nature did not end there. It also flowed into hot wheels, bicycles, three-wheelers, tuning motors, boxing, and anything you could make into a competition. During his senior year at Sonora High School, he made history when he broke the single-game scoring record in football. He also took his Camara down to race at the bridge and won, and since then, the smack-talking humor was in full form, which only got better with age.

That’s when he met his forever sweetheart, Tiffany Bingham. Their love, at first sight, led them to get married before the end of Tiffany’s senior year. It was13 months later when they welcomed their first pride and joy, Jasmine, and three and half years later a second pride and joy, Holland. Nathan’s life passion became all about his girls. It was everything from driving hot wheels and making them faster, to riding the dirt bike through the orchards with maybe a crash or two, to riding the quads and becoming Screw Loose Racing, to playing basketball, and also coaching and encouraging them through all the softball years. He found his calling in coaching his daughters in softball, and loving all the girls as his own, while pushing them just as he always pushed himself, and those he competed with.

Nathan’s strong work ethic and drive to succeed led him to The Gallo Family, where he loved the challenge of fixing things, the creativity to fabricate parts, and mentoring others in the art of it all.

In the last couple years building his jeep, helping his dad and brother with theirs, was again, his passion. They were revitalizing their love for racing jeeps, like we all grew up doing at Pismo, Hanford, Marysville, Oregon, Utah, and of course, that one trip to Mexicali. He loved going with his wife, daughter, dad, brother, cousin and friends to Avenal, Columbia Airport, or other tracks

to race their jeeps. Above all, he was prouder to be married to Tiffany (proof is in the letters), and the amazing women his daughters grew to become, than he was of anything else.

Proceeded in death by Grandpa Jack Mager, Grandpa Boyd Henson Sr., Grandma Gloria Roberts Mager Oxley, and Sarah Coakley-Henson.

Survived by his wife Tiffany, daughters Jasmine(Christian), Holland, his mom Patrice (Mike) Noble, his dad Boyd(Mary) Henson, his brother Brian(April) Henson, his sister Bridget(Rocky) Pisciotta, Grandma Sam and a HUGE family of Henson’s, Noble’s, Pisciotta’s, Bingham’s, Mager’s, Vann’s, Sells’, Hiser’s, Vuyovich’s, Opie’s, Venturi’s, Golder’s, Castle’s, Leslie’s, and

Atkin’s.