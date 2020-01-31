Highway 120 In Chinese Camp To Close For Orient Express Run

Orient Express Run in Chinese Camp View Photo

Sonora, CA — A section of Highway 120 will close Saturday morning in Chinese Camp for the Annual Orient Express Run to raise money for the Special Olympics programs.

The event, which uses a four-mile course on Highway 120 between Sims and Red Hills roads between 10 and 11 a.m., is in its 34th year and sponsored by the Sonora Sunrise Rotary Club. So motorists are advised that the highway will be closed for that hour between those two roads and traffic will be detoured onto Sims Road and Highway 49.

Over 150 Special Olympians take part in the Tuolumne County Special Olympics program, which offers track and field, floor hockey, basketball, the state Special Olympics games, and other sports. Rotary President Dave Thoeny points out that these activities increase opportunities for personal growth and active engagement in sports and recreation for the participants as well as improve the quality of life for everyone associated with the program.

The one-mile run begins at 9 a.m. and the four-mile event gets underway at 10 from Chinese Camp School. Get more details at sonorasunriserotary.com.