Calaveras Debt Advisors To Consider Ways To Finance New HVAC

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

San Andreas, CA – With costly infrastructure to replace, including the county government center’s HVAC, Calaveras administrators have called for a meeting of its Debt Advisory Committee.

The meeting is slated to take place at 10 a.m. Thursday in the supervisors’ chambers at the San Andreas government center (891 Mountain Ranch Road).

Back in December CAO Al Alt and Compass Energy Solutions, presented a project feasibility study to the supervisors, who voted to move the project forward for consideration of financing options and engage the Debt Advisory Committee.

Administrators additionally note that the HVAC replacement has been a long-time board priority with approval actions over at least two meetings over the past two years. In fact, last March, the board created an ad hoc committee to facilitate project delivery and prioritization of the HVAC and other specific infrastructure projects.

Last week, as reported here, Board Chair Merita Callaway highlighted the HVAC system among several infrastructure projects as deferred but essential “housekeeping” items that the board consider as top priorities. She also acknowledged, “They are all going to cost money. While a general obligation bond measure might work for the animals [providing a new shelter], it won’t for an HVAC system. So, do we borrow the money and how…we [have] to set up that it is a priority.”

At the meeting, the committee will set the schedule for a series of meetings, review county finance policies and procedures, and make other considerations to set the ground for developing recommendations.