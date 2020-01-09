$125,000 Bail For Suspect In Shots Fired Arrest

Calaveras County Sheriff View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — An argument over chores escalated into a shooting incident that landed a local man behind bars.

According to Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark, reports that Wednesday around 3 p.m. deputies contacted and arrested 22-year-old Jacob Michael Jones of Copperopolis on Gelding Lane in Angels Camp.

The arrest came about three hours after it was reported that Jones had, on the previous day, escalated a domestic argument that began over the division of household chores.

Stark recounts that the altercation allegedly became physical when the victim was pushed down and held on the floor. After several attempts, the victim was able to escape and subsequently heard the suspect say he was going to get a firearm.

Stark states that the victim, scared, ran out of the residence, looked back and saw the suspect holding a revolver. The victim also reported hearing one gunshot and hid behind a parked vehicle as the suspect exited the residence while discharging a second round, which neighbors later confirmed hearing. The victim then fled in a vehicle to a safe location where she notified law enforcement.

Jones is facing felony charges of assault with a firearm on a person, willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner and false imprisonment as well as a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.