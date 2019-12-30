PG&E Rate Increase Takes Effect Wednesday

Sonora, CA — Be advised, PG&E electricity rates will go up starting on New Year’s Day.

The average customer is anticipated to see an increase in electric bills by around 2.7-percent, which will be around $3.29 per month. The increase was earlier approved by the California Public Utilities Commission. The company also filed paperwork with the state on Friday that indicates another rate increase could be coming sometime in 2020. PG&E is trying to emerge from bankruptcy after its infrastructure has been tied to various wildfires in the state over recent years.