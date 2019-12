Cal Fire Truck View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Multiple responders are on the way to a reported structure fire near downtown Mokelumne Hill.

The incident reportedly involves a garage and possibly a deck of the structure, whose location is described as East Center Street neat China Gulch Road.

We’ll provide more details as they become available.

E Center Street near China Gulch Road in Mokelumne Hill loading map - please wait...

Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript!

→ more information