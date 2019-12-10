Calaveras Contenders Finalized For March Ballot

Register To Vote Sign View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The local candidate lists now set for the March 3rd, 2020 Presidential Primary Election include three competitive races in Calaveras County.

All those who are running for local offices have finished qualifying for the ballot. As it turns out, the incumbents in all three supervisor races are each facing a challenger.

Running for District 1 Supervisor Gary Tofanelli’s seat is Sharon Romano. District 1 includes the communities of Circle XX, San Andreas, Valley Springs, Campo Seco, La Contenta, Camanche, Burson, and Wallace.

District 2 Supervisor and Board Chair Jack Garamendi is being challenged by Laree “Ree” Garza. District 2 communities include Mokelumne Hill, Paloma, West Point, Wilseyville, Glencoe/Rail Road Flat, Sheep Ranch, Mountain Ranch, and Calaveritas.

In District 4, Angels Camp Mayor Amanda Folendorf is seeking to replace Supervisor Dennis Mills. District 4 covers Angels Camp, Altaville, Salt Spring Valley, and Copperopolis.

Superior Court Judges David Sanders and Timothy Healy are running unopposed in their quests to retain their offices. Sanders was appointed in June 2018 to the position by former Governor Jerry Brown to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of Judge Grant V. Barrett.

Calaveras County is one of several jurisdictions adopting Voter’s Choice Act provisions, which allow registered voters to cast their ballot through the mail, ballot drop location, or in-person vote center.

Those who choose to use a vote center will have 11 days, including Election Day, to cast their ballot at any of the available locations. Two vote centers will initially open and will be joined by two more for the final four days, including Election Day.

Vote center hours will run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. with extended hours on Election Day from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. March 3. Staff on hand will be able to provide access to Spanish language translators, help those with disabilities and/or a need to update their voter registrations.