Fire Planned Today At Calaveras Big Trees

Calaveras Big Trees View Photo

Arnold, CA — Officials are planning to burn 20 acres near the southern border of Calaveras Big Trees State Park today and tomorrow.

The prescribed fire is being done in cooperation between the park and CAL Fire. It is in a remote area of the park, but smoke will be visible nearby. The area is adjacent to property owned by Sierra Pacific Industries. Some areas in the prescribed fire zone were thinned ahead of the burning so that it will create a more controllable fire. The burn is designed to reduce hazardous fuel load, improve wildlife habitat and restore essential nutrients to the soil. The effort is being funded via a grant from the Sierra Nevada Conservancy.

Smoke may be visible near communities like Dorrington, Big Trees Village, White Pines, Blue Lake Spring and Arnold. The park will be open during the burning operation.