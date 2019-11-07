Update: Suspect Jailed After Ruckus, Attack On Business Owner, Deputies

Calaveras County Sheriff View Photo

Update at 3:40pm: Following a court appearance Thursday afternoon, a local man facing multiple felonies after a disturbing attack at Glory Hole Sports is on a no-bail hold.

Original Post at 3:02pm: Angels Camp, CA – A local man was arrested following a disturbing attack at a popular sports and convenience store.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark recounts that deputies were called to Glory Hole Sports on Highway 49 near New Melones Lake on Tuesday afternoon for a report of a male attacking the owner.

Once on scene, they learned that 34-year-old Michael Galedrige of Vallecito had apparently entered the business despite a posted sign indicating that it was closed for renovations, refused to leave and began taking some items off shelves. After the owner demanded that he leave, the suspect reportedly punched him several times before finally being forced out of the establishment.

Stark states that when confronted by deputies, Galedrige refused to cooperate and began kicking, punching and spitting at them, and in the course of his resistance the suspect fell onto and damaged a parked vehicle. After being placed in the back of a patrol car during their onsite investigation, Galedrige began kicking at the doors, causing damage to the interior and lock-mechanism.

Deputies transported the suspect to Mark Twain Medical Center for a preliminary evaluation prior to his booking at Calaveras County Jail where he was assigned a $25,000 bond. Stark notes that the suspect continued resisting deputies at the hospital and at the jail.

Asked if the suspect was under the influence of any legal or illegal substances, Stark acknowledges that Galedrige indicated that he had taken some substances but was not forthcoming about what types. He adds that the store owner, who received injuries in the attack was treated on the scene.

Galedrige is charged with resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer, vandalism, and since the victim of the attack is over 65, cruelty to an elder.