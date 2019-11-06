Cracking Down On Alcohol Sold To Minors

Sonora, CA – Local law enforcement is teaming up to put businesses on alert – do not sell alcohol to minors.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office and California Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) will be conducting IMPACT (Informed Merchants Preventing Alcohol-Crime Tendencies) inspections tomorrow (Thursday, Nov. 7). With alcohol-related deaths happening in California each year, state and local agencies want to send a strong safety message to businesses without penalizing them. Sheriff’s officials note that by checking identifications, using proper signage, reducing loitering and avoiding serving underage and intoxicated individuals, businesses can aid in reducing alcohol-related incidents. The inspections are designed to point out potential problems at licensed locations so the can fix them on the spot.

The public is also asked to do it part by choosing a non-drinking a designated driver when planning an evening out and reporting drunk drivers by calling 911. The inspections are funded through a state grant.