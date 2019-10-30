Sharp Eyed Deputy, K9 Zeus Nab Pair For Drug Sales

LeDoux Martinez Drug Sales Arrrest in Jamestown Oct 29 2019 View Photos

Jamestown, CA – An expired and suspended vehicle registration led to a traffic stop and arrest of two women for peddling meth.

According to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deputy Nicco Sandelin, last night the deputy was patrolling the area of Highway 108 near Sierra Rock Road in Jamestown. He was driving behind a car with current registration tags, but a record check showed the registration was expired and suspended.

In the subsequent vehicle stop, the deputy had K9 Zeus sniff the outside of the car and the K9 detected the presence of drugs inside it. A search turned up seven packages of methamphetamine totaling just over three grams.

The driver, 56-year-old Paula Ledoux of Jamestown, was arrested for transportation and possession of drugs for sales and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The passenger and owner of the vehicle, 48-year-old Felicia Martinez of Hughson, was arrested for transportation and possession of drugs for sales, displaying false registration, expired registration and not having proof of vehicle insurance.

Both received $20,000 bails.