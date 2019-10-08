Public’s Help Sought To Nab Local School Burglar

Sonora, CA — Sheriff’s officials are looking to catch a suspect caught on surveillance cameras stealing from two schools.

According to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson, early this morning there was a break-in at the Jamestown Head Start Classroom on Seventh Street during which the suspect was captured on camera. She reports that several tools and equipment were taken.

It is not the first time the male pictured in the video has targeted a school, Benson states. The suspect in the video (viewable by clicking the image box) apparently matches the description of the person her office thinks is responsible for an Oct. 1 burglary of a storage room located on the Jamestown Elementary School campus.

Anyone with any possible information regarding the burglaries — or anyone who possibly recognizes the person on the video — is requested to please call the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209 533-5815.