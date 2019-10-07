Sonora City Council To Discuss Street Projects And Taxes

Linoberg Street at Stewart Street Intersection View Photo

Sonora, CA — As Tuolumne County plans to put increases to the sales and transient occupancy taxes on the 2020 primary ballot, the Sonora City Council will discuss whether it wants to take similar action.

It is on the agenda for today’s council meeting that starts at 5pm. Click here to view an earlier story about the county’s plans to ask voters to increase the two taxes to help meet future budget needs. If Tuolumne County increases the TOT and sales tax, and the Sonora City Council declines to do so, the increases would only impact businesses in the unincorporated portions of the county.

The council will also discuss plans to close a section of Linoberg Street. The discussion will focus on whether to allocate some revenue from SB 1, or gas tax funding, to resurface the street.

In addition, there will be a review of the planned Stockton-Washington Corridor-Downtown Transit project. The design is 65-percent complete, so the council will vote on proceeding to the final design and a request for contractor bids.