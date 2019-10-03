Pending Burn May Be Visible From Highways 4, 108

Dry Meadow Underburn Map Oct-Nov 2019 View Photo

Sonora, CA — Another prescribed burn in the works may be shortly visible from Highways 4 and 108.

Stanislaus National Forest officials say the Dry Meadow Underburn on the Summit Ranger District may ignite as early as next Monday.

The prescribed fire area is located approximately six miles northeast of Pinecrest; specifically, along Forest Road 5N02 in the vicinity of Dry Meadow Fire Station.

Up to 628 acres will be treated during a burn window that may continue through November as conditions allow with plans to set off 50 to 150 acres at a time.

Officials describe the goals of the burn as to enhance public and firefighter safety by reducing the build-up of dead and down fuels, and to reduce the threat of high-intensity wildfire while protecting watershed values and wildlife habitat by creating a mosaic pattern of vegetation.

As it is a prescribed burn, officials ask members of the public not to report it as a wildfire.