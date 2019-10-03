Non-Profits Sought To Grab Cash

Community Cash Grab View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — As part of a traditional kickoff to the upcoming holiday season, non-profits are now being sought for a cash drive that has up to $5,000 available to bolster year-end fundraising efforts.

The annual event is put on by Black Oak Casino Resort. General Manager Aaron Moss says, “The Community Grab for Cash is a fun way to engage the community and enable these inspiring groups to achieve their goals.”

10 groups will be picked and a representative from each will step into the cash cube to grab as much money as possible. Since 2004, the Community Cash Grab has donated around $315,000 to a variety of organizations in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.

To apply for this year’s event, organizations must provide a one-page letter outlining their mission statement, size, funding needs, and populations they serve. The deadline is October 25. Send submissions via email, mail or fax to: Black Oak Casino Resort. ATTN: Taylor Souza 19400 Tuolumne Road North, Tuolumne, CA 95379. You can also fax to 209.928.930 or email tsouza@blackoakcasino.com.