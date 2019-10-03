Sunny
Cause Of Fire In Railroad Flat Determined

By B.J. Hansen
Railroad Flat, CA — CAL Fire reports that yesterday’s Mason Fire that ignited in Railroad Flat was caused by someone using grinding equipment.

The person responsible was given a citation. The fire burned just over two acres in the area of Mason Road and Wharregard Road. CAL Fire reports that while temperatures have been dropping the past few days, the vegetation and fuels are still very dry throughout the area, and temperatures are expected to again increase over the coming days.

