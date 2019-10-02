Community Preparedness Meeting In Rail Road Flat

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Two more Calaveras communities will have the opportunity to help shape their disaster preparedness plans.

Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services (OES) Director John Osbourn invites residents who live in and around Rail Road Flat and Glencoe to a Community Preparedness Meeting planned for Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rail Road Flat Community Hall (250 Rail Road Flat Rd.).

Current Board Chair and District 2 Supervisor Jack Garamendi will be on hand along with personnel from Calaveras County OES, Central Calaveras Fire, the Sheriff’s Department, Red Cross, and other responders.

The event is the latest in a series of community meetings that have been held to engage residents in conversation and gather feedback that will be used in creating local plans for disaster preparedness.