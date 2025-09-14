Third Week of September Roadwork

Roadwork in Calaveras View Photo

Here are the Caltrans road projects that are planned for the week beginning Sunday, September 14th to the 20th in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On Highway 4 there will be one-way traffic control from Bonanza Mine Way to Appaloosa Road for highway construction work Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 there will be one-way traffic control from Mitchler Avenue to Big Trees Road/Tom Bell Road for median work beginning Sunday through Friday from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

On Highway 26 long-term, one-way traffic control from Gill Haven Drive to Rich Gulch Lane for highway construction work will continue from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control at South Fork Mokelumne River Bridge for construction work beginning Monday, September 15, 2025, through Friday, September 19, 2025, from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Deardorff Road to Humbug Creek Road for tree work on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Middle Fork Mokelumne River Bridge to Pine Street for tree work on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Bucksaw Lane to Niderost Lane for tree work on Thursday, September 18, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 26 on Highway 26 there will be one-way traffic control from Niderost Lane to Centennial Mine Road for tree work on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 120 the long-term, full closure of the vista points on either side of the James E. Roberts Memorial Bridge overlooking Don Pedro Reservoir will allow for construction work Monday through mid-September

On Highway 120 overnight, one-way traffic control between Scofield Street in Big Oak Road and a quarter mile west of Big Oak Road for utility work on Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5 to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to take place as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.