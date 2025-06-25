PGE power outage in Yosemite National Park -- PGE map View Photo

Yosemite, CA — PG&E is reporting a power outage impacting Yosemite National Park, including the valley.

The company states that this is an unplanned outage and that a crew had to turn the power off around 10:30 a.m. due to an “urgent repair,” but did not specify the actual cause. Seventy-seven locations within the park have been affected, including areas along Highway 120, Tioga Road, El Portal Road, and Wawona Road.

The utility has estimated the restoration time to be around 4 p.m.