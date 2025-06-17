GCSD Responds To Rate Increase Concerns

Groveland Community Resilience Center View Photo

Groveland, CA — The Groveland Community Services District will vote on whether to pass rate increases for sewer and water customers at a special meeting on Wednesday evening at the Groveland Resilience Center on Ferretti Road.

Last week, Yosemite Highway 120 Chamber of Commerce Director Patricia Epp submitted a myMotherLode.com blog, on behalf of the chamber’s board, critical of the district and its recent actions. It raised concerns about the proposal, in addition to board member pay increases.

A new blog submitted by GCSD Board President Nancy Mora, on behalf of GCSD, has been written in response. It states, “We understand that proposed water and sewer rate increases are an important issue in our community, and we appreciate all those who have taken time to engage in the conversation. The proposed adjustments are necessary to ensure the sustainability and reliability of our services. Our infrastructure is aging, and the costs associated with operating and maintaining these systems have increased.”

You can find the full blog from Mora by clicking here.

Click here to read an earlier story detailing the rate increases.

The special open to the public meeting will be on Wednesday at 5:30 pm at the Groveland Resilience Center on Ferretti Road. If approved, changes will take effect starting July 1.