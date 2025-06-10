Water And Sewer Rate Increases Proposed For Groveland

Groveland Fixed Water Rates, Proposal View Photo

Groveland, CA — The Groveland Community Services District Board will vote on proposed rate increases for water and sewer customers at a public hearing next week.

It would increase water revenue by 35% in year one, 26% in year two, and 10% in years three, four, and five. Sewer revenue would increase by 30% in year one, 15% in year two, and 10% in years three, four, and five.

For example, a water customer with a basic 5/8-3/4 inch connection currently pays a fixed service charge of $39.64. It would increase to $45.56 in year one, $57.40 in year two, $63.14 in year three, $69.45 in year four, and $76.40 in year five.

The district adds that the average monthly water bill for Groveland customers is $72.15, and the proposed new average, once fully implemented, would be around $93.96. For comparison, per the study, Oakdale customers currently pay about $25.17, Mariposa County PUD is $40.57, Twain Harte Community Services District is $77.76, Tuolumne Utilities District is $88.26, Angels Camp is $98.72, Lake Don Pedro CSD is $105.27, and Calaveras County Water District is $123.62.

The district notes that the money raised from water and sewer customers is used to cover things like increasing operational expenses, debt repayment, and funding capital projects.

If approved at the public hearing on June 18, the new Groveland Rates will take effect on July 1st.

Click here to view the full rate study that will be reviewed and potentially implemented by the board.

The public meeting will be on Wednesday, June 18, at 5:30 pm, in the Groveland Resilience Center on Ferretti Road.