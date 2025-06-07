Fans Flocked To Columbia For Little House On The Prairie Reunion

Nellie Oleson from Little House on the Prairie cast reunion parade in Columbia -- Photo taken by Tracey Petersen View Photos

View Video

Columbia, CA— Fans lined Main Street in Columbia to cheer on their favorite Little House on the Prairie cast reunion stars’ parade this morning.

Several of the actors from the show rode in classic cars and waved at fans, including Alison Arngrim, who played Laura Ingalls’ nemesis, Nellie Oleson. Fans also got a chance to meet them up close and personal, something Alison says she is still amazed to see: “We are so amazed that our show is still popular 51 years later. None of us can believe it, Michael knew, but we did not. We are all still stunned. And we’re just so happy that everyone still cares and wants to talk to us and see us. Please come by; we’ll be here all weekend.”

Sonora mother Sarah and daughter Paige Rider say it was a staple in their home. Sarah went to the cast reunion in 1998, held in Sonora, and wanted to experience this one with her daughter. She remarked, “I grew up watching Little House on the Prairie. I introduced it to my daughter when she was young, and so I couldn’t resist being here today.” Paige added, “I love it so much. I’ve seen every episode, like over and over again. It is like my whole childhood in a nutshell.” (Click here for their entire interview.)

Arngrim or Nellie, who was the original “mean girl,” has fond memories of the show. Including one of what she calls one of her wickedest episodes, where she faked being paralyzed and drove everyone mad until Laura Ingalls found out she was faking and pushed her down a hill in her wheelchair. She also recounted, “I mean, it was seven years of Michael keeping us in stitches, laughing. I mean, I grew up there. I was there from 12 until I was 19 years old, the most formative part of my life, absolutely crazy.”

More than 30 episodes were filmed in Tuolumne County, including Sonora, Twain Harte, Columbia, and Jamestown, according to organizers. The event continues through Sunday, May 8, 2025. As earlier reported here, you can find a rundown of activities and a list of the actors participating in the event.