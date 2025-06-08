Highway Work Planned in Calaveras

Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, June 1st to June 7th 2025 in Calaveras County. There is no Caltrans work scheduled in Tuolumne County.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Gillhaven Drive to Rich Gulch Lane continues for the long-term construction work. The work will continue between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. through December.

On Highway 4 one-way from Dunbar Road/Blagen Road to Arnold Byway for utility work will impact traffic Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Highway 4 traffic breaks for highway construction from Bonaza Mine Way to Appaloosa Road will allow for highway construction work on Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5 to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to take place as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.