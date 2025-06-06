2025 Graduation Season In the Mother Lode

2025 Sonora High Graduation Ceremony View Photo

Sonora, CA -Ceremonies are taking place across the Mother Lode to recognize the 2025 graduating class.

Thursday evening was a celebration at Sonora High School. While there were words of wisdom delivered by school officials like Principal Karen Sells, most of the speeches and remembrances were provided by the students.

This year’s valedictorian was Elias Wong and the salutatorian was Cora Smith. A welcome address was delivered by Isabella Brady and Gagriel Bento, the Star Spangled Banner was sung by Liliana Callahan, speeches highlighting the past four years were delivered by former class presidents Jocelyn Ferreira, Nevaeh Guyer, Kierstiahnna Howell, and Lyla Lacitignola.

A presentation about the Middle College program was delivered by Addison Ryker and Joseph Pink. A presentation about the California Scholarship Life Members was given by Liah Ronneburg. There was a performance of the original song The Other Side by Madi Greenway and Annie Latimer.

A “balloonology” performance, using balloons as instruments, was done by Enrico Andreatta, Isabella Brady, Shane Cargill, Emma Hessler, Jen Reyes, Saga Rivera, Grant Rodriguez, and Reid Satterfield. The closing address was by Autumn Lee and Lance Overton. There were also multiple performances by the Golden Regiment Band.

Graduation ceremonies were also held last night at Don Pedro and Calaveras high schools. Bret Harte and Columbia College students graduated last month.

Summerville High School will have its ceremony later this evening (June 6). The gates will open to the stadium at 6 pm and seats cannot be reserved ahead of that time. Handicap accessible parking will be located on campus, and general admission parking will be in the school parking lots. There will be overflow parking available at the Westside property with shuttles beginning at 6 pm. The graduation ceremony starts at 8 pm.