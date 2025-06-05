Tuolumne Man Arrested For Having ‘Ghost Gun’

Ghost gun found in vehicle -- TCSO photo View Photo

Sonora, CA— After a vehicle search uncovered a loaded “ghost gun,” a Tuolumne man was arrested.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at approximately 11:15 p.m., when deputies were patrolling the area of Spanish Grant Drive near Red Heather Drive in Sonora. They noticed a parked vehicle with a 19-year-old man, later identified as Russell Foster, inside and ran a record check that revealed he was on searchable probation.

A search of his vehicle turned up a loaded handgun on the front passenger floorboard. Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian stated, “The firearm was determined not to belong to Foster and attempts to determine its status or ownership through a records check returned inconclusive results.”

Foster was taken into custody on felony and misdemeanor charges related to carrying a loaded, concealed firearm while on probation.

Buojikian added, “Further investigation revealed that the handgun did not have a serial number, commonly referred to as a ‘ghost gun.’ Additional charges related to the possession of a non-serialized firearm were recommended to the District Attorney’s Office.”