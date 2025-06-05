Clear
Changes To Residential Burning Coming Monday

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — CAL Fire will suspend burn permits, effective Monday, June 9, in the CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras jurisdiction.

Recently, burning has only been allowed with a permit, above 3,500 feet, on permissive burn days. The ban covers all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris, including branches and leaves, for all property owners.

CAL Fire TCU is asking residents to ensure that they are prepared for wildfires, including maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space around all homes.

Agriculture, land management, fire training, and other industrial-type burning may proceed if a CAL Fire TCU official inspects the burn site and issues a permit.

The suspension of burn permits for residential landscape debris does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property. Campfires may be permitted if the campfire is maintained in such a manner as to prevent its spread to the wildland. A valid campfire permit may be required and can be obtained online at PreventWildfireCA.org.

For additional information on how to create Defensible Space, Home Hardening, Evacuation Planning and how to be prepared for wildfires, as well as tips to prevent wildfires, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.

