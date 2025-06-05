Jamestown Main Street Revival Initiative Announced

Downtown Jamestown - Main Street View Photos

Jamestown, CA — A new Community Resilience Committee, under the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce, will focus its initial efforts on building positive economic momentum in Jamestown.

It will be the first focus area, with plans to later replicate the project in other communities like Tuolumne.

The Jamestown initiative will span 90 to 120 days.

The Chamber is encouraging community members to take part in a survey that is running through June 18, which is the first step. Plans are also being developed for a town hall on June 20 at the Jamestown Community Hall, and a community clean-up day in July (date to be announced). Efforts will also focus on “tackling long-standing barriers to economic growth, including vacant storefronts,” and “tapping into a dedicated lighting fund to brighten Rocca Park and downtown Jamestown.”

Coalition partners include the Central Sierra Economic Development District, Mother Lode Job Training, the Jamestown Promotion Club, Chicken Ranch Rancheria, and local business owners. The stated goal is to “put Jamestown back on the map as a vibrant place to live, visit, and invest.”