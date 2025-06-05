Road Work In Three Areas Of Tuolumne County to Create Delays

Tuolumne County, CA— Roadwork will cause up to five-minute delays for motorists in three areas of Tuolumne County tomorrow, Thursday, June 5th.

Flaggers will be directing a rolling one lane of traffic along Cemetery Lane in Sonora from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PG&E has hired NorCal Tree to complete vegetation management to protect its electrical equipment.

Tuolumne County Public Works road crews will be completing maintenance repairs on Harper Road between Black Road and Half Dome Court in the Groveland area from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Finally, Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) construction crews will be installing a new water service on Ridgewood Drive, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the Phoenix Lake area. Flaggers will direct one-way traffic between Amy Drive and Crestview Drive. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes if possible. (Map shown in image box photos)