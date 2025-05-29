Preparing For The Sizzling Temperatures This Weekend

Sunshine in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County OES and Public Health urge the public to prepare for the heat and potential power outages this weekend as we enter the hot season in the Mother Lode.

As previously reported, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley from 11 AM Friday to 11 PM Saturday. Additionally, a Heat Advisory has also been issued for all of Mariposa County up to the Yosemite National Park Valley floor, from 11 AM Friday to 7 AM Sunday. In light of this, county leaders remind residents to prepare by checking water supplies, important medications, and air conditioning systems in homes and businesses. They also provided these hot weather safety reminders:

Wear appropriate clothing during hot weather, especially for children.

Drink plenty of water, stay cool, and stay indoors if possible.

Avoid being outdoors during the hottest parts of the day.

Wear a hat and use sunscreen if you plan to be outside.

If you are unaccustomed to working or exercising in hot weather, it is important to pace

yourself, drink 16 to 32 ounces of liquids (without caffeine or alcohol) every hour if you must be active in the heat.

If you know of neighbors or friends who might benefit from assistance during the coming hot weather, this might be a good time to check on them.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstance.

Watch for these symptoms of heat illness:

Dizziness,

Headache,

Flushed skin,

Or nausea

“Heat stroke occurs when a person exposed to extreme heat loses the ability to maintain a normal body temperature and can lead to confusion, unconsciousness, or even death,” stated county OES officials. “Please call 911 if you find yourself or another person experiencing these symptoms.”

For those looking to escape the heat, several public buildings will be open, including the Tuolumne County Main Library and the adjacent Senior Center, both located on Greenley Road in Sonora. Their hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., except on holidays.

County OES officials also noted, “If extreme fire danger conditions threaten a portion of the electric system serving your community, PG&E may activate a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) event. It is important that you are prepared in case your power is off for multiple days.”

For information on PSPS events, click here. However, if excessively hot weather is expected to pose a significant health risk to the public over an extended period, a Heat Alert or Heat Warning will be issued with further guidance for citizens and visitors of Tuolumne County.

“Stay cool, stay safe, be prepared, and check on your neighbors or those who might need assistance,” advised county health officials.