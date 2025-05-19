Tuolumne County To Vote On Mobile Home Fee, Hear About 175th Anniversary

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will vote on approving an increased fee for mobile home units that are a part of the county’s mobile home rent control ordinance.

The money would better fund the “administration and defense” of the rent control program. The revised annual fee of $21 would be an increase of $7, according to meeting documents. It would impact 861 spaces currently under rent control and bring the county $18,271.

In addition, the planning committee for Tuolumne County’s 175th anniversary activities will give an update on what has been done to date and what is planned for the remainder of the year. We reported earlier that a logo was recently unveiled to commemorate the occasion.

There will also be an annual presentation from the Behavioral Health Advisory Board.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9 am in the Board of Supervisors meeting room.