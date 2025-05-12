State Treasurer Ma To Speak At Economic Town Hall Meeting In Sonora

Fiona Ma - CA Treasurer View Photo

Sonora, CA — California’s State Treasurer, Fiona Ma, will lead an economic forum in Sonora later this month.

The May 28 event at the Sonora Opera Hall, at noon, is being presented by the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce, Sonora Rotary, and the Sonora Sunrise Rotary.

Ma plans to speak about California’s economic outlook and fiscal health, investments impacting rural regions like Tuolumne County, and state resources and programs available for small businesses.

The Treasurer serves as California’s chief banker and investment officer, managing over $3-trillion in transactions annually, and overseeing a $240 billion investment portfolio, influencing the state’s ability to invest in things like roads, schools, hospitals, housing and small business development.

Tuolumne County District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell also plans to speak, giving his local perspective on the region’s needs and opportunities.

The forum is open to the public and free to attend.

Ma, a Democrat, also recently announced her intention to run for Lieutenant Governor in 2026.