Hilton Joins Race For California Governor

Steve Hilton delivers campaign message View Photo

Conservative political commentator Steve Hilton is officially jumping into the race for California Governor. Known for his work on Fox News, Hilton joins other Republicans like Chad Bianco, and Democrats such as Katie Porter, Toni Atkins and Xavier Becerra.

Hilton says in a statement, “It’s time to make California Golden Again. We need some balance here after 15 years of Democrat one-party rule. Positive, practical policies that actually help people, not ideological crusades. It’s why I am running for governor of California.”

Hilton released a campaign video this morning announcing his intention to run. Of local note, he was the keynote speaker, along with Congressman Tom McClintock, at the annual Reagan Dinner in Sonora held September 30 of 2023, put on by Tuolumne County Republicans.