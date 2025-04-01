1,500-plus Acre Silver Fire Along Sierra Nevada Stopped

Silver Fire - CAL Fire Image View Photo

Bishop, CA — CAL Fire reports that the forward spread of a vegetation fire near Bishop has been stopped at 1,589 acres.

It ignited on Sunday afternoon about five miles northeast of Bishop, along Highway 6 in Inyo County, near the Nevada border. About 800 homes still remain evacuated. The fire is considered 47% contained, according to CAL Fire.

While the spread is stopped, CAL Fire reports that there are still threats to “structures, critical infrastructure, endangered species, watersheds, and cultural and heritage resources.”

The cause of the so-called Silver Fire is still under investigation. The large fire ignited outside of the traditional summer fire season when conditions are driest.