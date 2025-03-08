Drive-Thru Pet Clinic In Calaveras County

CCAS-Free Rabies Clinic flyer copy View Photo

San Andreas, CA – If you have a dog or cat that is in need of a rabies vaccine or microchip, then Calaveras County Animal Services (CCAS) has the purrfect answer.

Head to the Free Rabies Vaccine and Microchip Drive-Thru Clinic for cats and dogs on Saturday (3/8/25) morning, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The clinic is free to all county residents. Just bring your dog on a leash or cat in a carrier to the Calaveras County Government Center at 891 Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas.

The clinic is also sponsored by the Friends of Calaveras Animal Services (FOCAS). More clinics will be held each month through June and two more in the fall. For any questions or to get additional information, call the CCAS at 209-754-6509.