Goodbye To Arches, Hello Mermaid

East Sonora, CA — Demolition crews have been working since yesterday [Tuesday] to bring down the old McDonald’s building in the Junction Shopping Center in East Sonora.

The site will soon house a Starbucks drive through coffee shop, moving from its existing site at the Junction. Shopping center officials have not announced what will replace the current Starbucks location. As scene in the pictures and video in the image box, bulldozers are tearing down the building. In 2014, the fast-food restaurant moved to its current Mono Way and Sanguinetti Road location in Sonora. A ribbon cutting was held and the manager touted the expanded drive-thru capabilities as a big plus for the new restaurant, as reported here.

Written by Tracey Petersen.