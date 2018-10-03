New But Familiar Face At TC Sheriff’s Office

Former Lt. Commander Sonora CHP Unit Scott Clamp being sworn in by Tuolumne County Sheriff Jim Mele View Slideshow

(3 Photos)

Sonora, CA – The public will spot a new but familiar face at the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

Former Lt. Commander of the Sonora CHP Unit, Scott Clamp, who retired in 2016, as reported here, just can’t seem to leave law enforcement behind. He has taken on a new position at the sheriff’s department, according to Sgt. Deborah Moss, who details. “Lt. Clamp is going to be working as a Special Services Deputy for our office. He’s going to be working part-time doing backgrounds checks for new hires for patrol deputy recruits.”

The position comes with pay, but Sgt. Moss did not have the figures or know if he will be paid by the hour or get an annual salary. His first day on the job was Tuesday. She adds his joining the department is a bonus not only the community, but happily shares, “We are excited to welcome to our office. His level of experience is going to be an amazing asset to our agency.”

