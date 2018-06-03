Vision Sonora Committee Will Review Linoberg Street Proposals

Sonora, CA — The Vision Sonora Committee will review different options for potentially permanently or temporarily closing a part of Linoberg Street in downtown Sonora.

If a section adjacent to Washington Street is closed, officials believe it could be better utilized for concerts and other similar type community events. You can view the image box to view artist renderings of a potential permanent closure and a temporary closure. The Vision Sonora Committee will simply make a recommendation, with the final decision to be made by the city council at a later date.

The committee will also discuss potential recipients for excellence awards related to recent building improvements in the downtown district. The Vision Sonora Committee meeting, which is open to the public, is scheduled for this Thursday at 9am at Sonora City Hall.

