Update: Thousands Without Power In The Mother Lode

Update at 8:30 p.m.: Downed power lines are being blamed for most of the over 3,800 PG&E customers without electricity this morning in the Mother Lode after a winter storm blew through the area overnight. The latest…

In Tuolumne County, PG&E reports that power has been restored to over 600 customers in the Mono Vista area. Additionally, there still remains around 3,500 without power in the Twain Harte area along both sides of Highway 108 stretching from the Cedar Ridge area to Twain Harte and along North Tuolumne and Old Buchanan Mine roads. The utility has also given a 4 p.m. restoration time for 1,607 customers in Twain Harte.

Update at 7:55 a.m.: PG&E has given a 4 p.m. restoration time for 1,607 customers in the Twain Harte area. The lights went out after power lines came down in the overnight winter storms in the Mother Lode. There still remains nearly 2,000 customers in that area without power. More details on this outage and others can be viewed below.

Update 7:15 a.m.: In Tuolumne County, PG&E crews are making progress in the Twain Harte area, which has the largest numbers of customers without power. Initially, nearly 3,700 customers woke to no lights that number has dropped to around 3,500. The impacted area includes Highway 108 stretching from the Cedar Ridge area to Mono Vista and along North Tuolumne and Old Buchanan Mine roads. Crews have credited downed power lines for the majority of those outage but no restoration time given by the company.

Additionally, power has been restored to 127 customers in the Buck Meadows area along Incense Cedar Trail, Dexter and Fiske roads. There still remains 157 customers along Highway 120/Big Oak Flat and Harden Flat roads including Rainbow Pool. The utility has not posted a repair time.

For some the power has been out for nearly a day and a half. Customers in the Strawberry area have been without electricity since just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Nearly 105 customers have no electricity. it was determined that a broken power pole was responsible for that outage and the repair time is 4 p.m. Today.

In Calaveras County, A power outage in the West Point/Bummerville area has 92 customers without electricity. The company has not posted a cause or a restoration time.

More power outage information can be found below.

Update at 6:40 a.m.: PG&E reports an additional power outage in the West Point/Bummerville area of Calaveras County where 92 customers have no electricity. The company has not posted a cause or a restoration time. However, Crews have turned the lights back on for 120 customers in the Dorrington area that had been without lights since around 2 a.m. No cause has been reported by the company for that outage.

In Tuolumne County, the hardest hit area is Twain Harte with more than 3,700 customers without power on both sides of Highway 108 stretching from the Cedar Ridge area to Old Buchanan Mine Road off of North Tuolumne Road. The utility now reports a down power line for the much of that outage but there is no restoration time given. More power outage information can be found below.

Original post at 5:45 a.m.: Over 3,900 PG&E customers are waking up to no lights this morning in the Mother Lode.

In Tuolumne County, more than 3,700 customers in the Twain Harte area have no lights this morning along both sides of Highway 108. The area stretches from the Cedar Ridge area to Old Buchanan Mine Road off of North Tuolumne Road.

Another 280 PG&E customers also have no power this morning due to two outages in the Buck Meadows area. The impacted areas are near Highway 120/Big Oak Flat Road including Rainbow Pool, Hardin Flat Road and along Incense Cedar Trail, Dexter and Fiske roads. This same area was plagued with outages yesterday as the winter storm blew through and power lines came down.

In Calaveras County, there are a total of 212 customers in the dark. The utility reports more than 120 customer in the Dorrington area along Highway 4 are without power. Another 92 customers in the West Point area also lost their electricity early this morning.

The company reports crews are heading to all of these sites to assess the problem but no cause or repair time has yet been posted.

As reported here yesterday, some customers in the Strawberry area have been without electricity since just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Nearly 105 customers have no electricity. It was determined that a broken power pole was responsible for that outage and the repair time is 4 p.m. today.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. During heat or snow, overburdened electric cables, transformers, and other electrical equipment can fail. Be safe, never touch a downed power-line or electrical equipment. For our yellow page listings of local power providers click here.