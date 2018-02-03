Power Outage Updates

Tuolumne County, CA — Two outages in the Buck Meadows area have left 220 PG&E customers in the dark along Highway 120/Big Oak Flat Road including Rainbow Pool and Hardin Flat Road. An additional 63 customers along Smith Station Road also off Highway 120 have been without lights since 5 a.m. Another 127 customers along Ferretti and Pine Mountain drives off Highway 120 near Groveland have been without power since around 7:15 a.m. The company reports crews found downed power lines at the Buck Meadow sites. They are working to repair the lines but have not posted an estimated time of restoration. The company has determined a broken power pole caused the Groveland area outage and a repair time of 8 p.m. has been posted.

As reported earlier today, some customers in the Strawberry area have been without electricity since just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Crews have made progress on the overnight outage as originally 255 customers were affected due to trees in contact with electrical equipment. All but ten have had their lights restored. Eight are expected to be repair within the hour, but two will have to wait until 8 o’clock hour as it was determined that a broken power pole was responsible for that outage.

PG&E reports 13 out of 109 initial customers in the Yankee Hill area remain without power along San Diego Ditch Road. The company has not posted a repair time or a cause.

Written by Tracey Petersen.