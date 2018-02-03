Update: Friday School Information And Power Outages

Update at 7:45 a.m.: PG&E is reporting another power outage in the Groveland-Buck Meadows area impacting 127 customers along Ferretti and Pine Mountain drives off Highway 120. The electricity went out around 7:15 a.m. There is no posted repair time. An additional 63 customers also in the Buck Meadows area along Smith Station Road off Highway 120 lost their lights this morning just before five. The company reports crews are assessing the situation but it is unclear when there will be restoration.

Crews have made progress on another overnight outage in the Strawberry area affecting 255 customers, all but eight have had their lights restored. The remaining customers lights should be back on by noon.

There are reports of power lines down in these areas, but the utility has not released any official causes for those outages.

Update at 6:45 a.m.: PG&E has posted repair time for 255 customers in the Strawberry area along Highway 108. For 155 of those residents the lights went out Thursday around 6 p.m. the company is reporting a restoration time of noon. Another 100 lost their electricity just before 11 p.m. The utility indicates the repair time will be in the two o’clock hour.

Another outage in the Buck Meadows area along Smith Station Road off Highway 120. The electricity went out for 63 customers this morning just before five. The company reports crews are assessing the situation but no repair time has been posted.

Original post at 6:30 a.m.: Sonora, CA — Multiple schools are either closed or starting late today.

PG&E crews have been working overnight to restore power to 255 customers in the Strawberry area along Highway 108 and Old Strawberry Drive. For 155 of those residents the lights went out Thursday around 6 p.m. Another 100 lost their electricity just before 11 p.m. The utility has not determined a cause for the outage and no restoration time has yet been given.

There is another outage in the Buck Meadows area along Smith Station Road off Highway 120. The electricity went out for 63 customers this morning just before five. The company reports crews are assessing the situation but no repair time has been posted.

